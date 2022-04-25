Runway 34 First Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's 'Terrific' Avatar Steal The Show

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 is all set to hit theatres on April 29. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are super excited about the film, looks like some have already watched it. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, has already watched the film before its theatrical release. Later, Sandhu reviewed the movie on his Instagram stories and gave it four stars.

Umair Sandhu called Runway 34 one of the finest films ever made in India. He called the film ‘a unique thought and concept’ and further appreciated Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn’s roles in the film. Sandhu called them ‘terrific’. He later talked about the climax of the movie and mentioned that it will surely leave the audience shocked. Sandhu concluded by saying that people should not think but definitely visit theatres to watch this film.

“On the whole, Runway 34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced ‘thought’ behind the film. A unique concept! Highly appreciated! Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in terrific form, the climax will shock you. We say, don’t think, just go for it. Cinema at its very best," he wrote.

Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

