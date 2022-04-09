Runway 34 New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn Are Set To Take All On a 'Turbulent Journey'

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are gearing up for the release of their next movie - Runway 34. While the film will hit screens on April 29, the two megastars took to social media on Saturday and dropped a fresh poster of the film. This new poster features Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant. The poster also has ‘When the saviour becomes the culprit’ written over it. The two actors also announced that another trailer of their film will be released on Monday i.e on April 11.

“Inspired by true incidents, Captain Vikrant Khanna takes us on a turbulent journey with the lives of 150 passengers and crew hanging on a thread. A bombastic face-off ensues between the authorities & him. Will he be declared a saviour or a culprit? Watch #Runway34Trailer2OnApril11," the caption read.

Advertisement

Soon after the poster was shared, several fans took to the comment section of Amitabh and Ajay’s post and expressed excitement for the movie. “We are eagerly waiting," one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ajay Devgn talked about casting Big B and revealed that he would probably not have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan would not have agreed to his role. “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film," Ajay said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.