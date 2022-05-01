Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Had a Tough Time Performing In Front of Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently receiving praises for her latest film Runway 34, which was released in the theatres on April 29. The actress shared the screen with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the film. As reported by IANS, Rakul shared that the most challenging part was performing a courtroom scene with the megastar. She said, “Most challenging part was to perform the courtroom scene with Mr Bachchan. I had to show the tension and vulnerability without showing any retaliation or dialogues at the beginning."

She continued that the fear, vulnerability and loyalty towards the company and dilemma of the character along with the tension and panic created by Big B’s character had to be shown through the eyes as the character was not allowed to speak.

Advertisement

She further added, “I feel when you have a strong actor like him performing in front of you, your performance elevates too as you can feed on his energy and focus on giving your best."

The actress played Ajay Devgn’s co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque. News18.com’s review reads, “Rakul Preet Singh plays Devgn’s (Captain Vikrant Khanna) co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque. She is in awe of Khanna but does not shy away from admonishing her superior when he announces her name as “albacocky" to the passengers. Overall, the film tries to keep you on the edge of your seat but loses its way as the screenplay progresses. The VFX stands out again, as it does with Devgn’s productions. Devgn’s character’s “know it all" quality feels cliched and the enquiry proceedings would’ve felt longer had Bachchan not held it together with his performance."

Meanwhile, Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 saw a slight growth in its Box Office collections. The film, which made just Rs. 3 crores on Day 1, grew by 50 per cent on Day 2 and collected Rs. 4.50 crores on Day 2. The total collection of Runway 34 is now Rs. 7.50 crores approx.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.