Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Promise to Take You on an Edge-of-the-seat Journey in This Aviation Thriller

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer has been released. On Monday, Big B took to his official Twitter account and dropped the trailer of the film. “Every second counts. Proudly presenting the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s directorial film Runway 34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer," he wrote. The trailer presents Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna whose flight had a narrow escape after taking off from an international destination. What follows is Narayan Vedant aka Amitabh Bachchan’s ambition to uncover the truth.

“Runway 34 tells the turbulent tale of Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy whose flight takes a stirring and mysterious trajectory after take-off from an international destination. Consequently, it follows the tenacious Narayan Vedant, played by Amitabh Bachchan, in his pursuit to uncover the truth," the description of the trailer reads.

Watch Runway 34 Trailer Here:

Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to social media expressing excitement for the film. While some people are sure that it will be an ‘All-time blockbuster’, others think that the movie will surely rule the box office. “Wow!!! Its simply a mindblowing trailer. Outstanding. Brilliant. Can’t wait for 29th April," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Superb 🔥 completely different type of movie, not a remake boring."

For the unversed, Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

Apart from this, Big B was recently seen in Jhund. He also has Goodbye, Brahmāstra, Project K, Butterfly, Uyarndha Manithan and Uunchai in his pipeline.

Runway 34 will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. It will hit the theatres on 29 April 2022.

