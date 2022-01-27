Rupali Bhosale Pens a Heartwarming Birthday Note For Her Mother

TV actor Rupali Bhosale, who is currently playing Sanjana in Star Pravah’s show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, often treats her fans to gorgeous clicks on Instagram. And, on January 26, the actor penned a heart-warming note to wish her mother a happy birthday. Sharing a snap, wherein the mother-daughter duo is seen flaunting their beautiful saree, Rupali started the caption with, “Happy Birthday, My beautiful." She pointed out that her mother is like no other and went on to state everything she has done for her so far. “She gave me life, nurtured me, taught me, dressed me, fought for me, held me, shouted at me, kissed me, but most importantly loved me unconditionally," Rupali wrote. The Marathi actor expressed that she doesn’t have enough words to describe how important her mother is to her, and what a powerful and positive influence she continues to be. “I love you, Mummy," she concluded. While many of Rupali’s fans and co-actors dropped birthday wishes for her mother, a couple of them pointed out how adorable the mother-daughter duo looks.

In other news, Rupali had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10. The actor experienced minor symptoms of the virus, hence, she was home quarantined for seven days. Following her results, the entire team of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte had to get COVID-19 tests done, fortunately, no one tested positive. Later on January 16, Rupali informed her fans that she is back on the set of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and is all set to resume shooting.

Sharing a happy picture of herself, Rupali wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love, support, and warm regards."

The actor first rose to fame for portraying Varsha Ghotala in Sony SAB’s Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai. Rupali’s fashion game has always kept her in news. Though in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Rupali is portraying a negative role, her fandom has only increased.

