Rupali Bhosale’s New Hairdo Need Your Attention

Marathi actress Rupali Bhosale has become a predominant face in the entertainment industry with the television show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The Maharashtrian beauty is also a keen lover of everything traditional as is evident from her social media posts. Rupali is often seen exhibiting grace draped in remarkable sarees from her ethnic-rich wardrobe collection.

Recently, fans have found another unique feature of the actress. That is her love of experimenting with new looks. Rupali has taken netizens into a state of amazement after she appeared on her Instagram space with a brand new hairstyle in the form of an exciting video.

The video opens with Rupali ruffling her blonde hair with singer Ash King’s reprised version of the Samne Yeh Kaun Aya song playing in the background. The actress appeared to block the camera’s view with both her hands so as to keep an element of surprise awaiting her fans.

Once she took her hands away from the lens, Rupali stunned everyone with her impressive curly bob-cut hairdo. Flashing a smile, the actress flaunted her newly done hair with pride.

Mentioning two of her favourite hairstylists - Nisha Popat and Aparna Apte, Rupali credited them for playing an “important role" in her life in terms of changing her looks. “Reliving my childhood with this hairdo…Both have different views when it comes to styling my hair," she wrote.

“Appi will always say baby nahi na mat na, then with a heavy heart, she does it. But Nisha is always ready for experiments. I love you both…They play a very important role in my life when it comes to changing my look…" added Rupali.

The Risk actress concluded her post by saying, “Do let me know in the comments below haircut or no haircut..bob cut or boycut. Stay tuned to know more about this new look."

Rupali’s new haircut has evoked mixed reactions from fans. While some have complimented her on her new look, a handful of others expressed their displeasure with the actress cutting her long tresses.

On the work front, Rupali is currently seen on Marathi channel Star Pravah’s Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial. Earlier, she had also expressed her wish to participate in Big Boss Season 4. Reports claim that she is being considered as a participant at the BB House.

