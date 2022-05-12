Rupali Bhosale's Special Post From Konkan Trip For Her Grandmother

Marathi actor Rupali Bhosale came into the spotlight after Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Rupali recently took a short break from her work and is currently enjoying her Konkan trip. As part of her trip, she is visiting various places.

She has also shared some photos of the Konkan trip on social media. The actor is enjoying the trip with her family. This time, she also visited her grandmother’s place and shared a special post for a special person in her life. The special person is none other than her grandmother.

A beautiful photo of her in her grandmother’s arms has been shared on Instagram. This beautiful photo is also beautifully captioned. “Granny is what milk is all about!" read the caption to the post. Rupali’s bond with her grandmother is visible in this photo. Many have expressed their love by posting heart emojis on the picture, which received 20,289 likes.

Rupali Bhosle is quite active on social media. She has 512k followers on her Instagram. She is attached to her family. A few days ago, she also shared a family picture from the trip to Kokan. In the picture, she is seen with her parents and brother. She captioned the photo with “FAMILY". Fans commented and appreciated the post. The post got 9,317 likes.

Bhosale has acted in various TV shows such as Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Tea Time, Ayushmaan Bhava, Kulvadhu, Gane Tumche Amche, Kanyadan, Kulswamini, Tenali Rama and many more. But she gained fame after appearing in the reality TV show Big Boss Marathi Season 2.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Risk in 2007.

Currently, Rupali is working on Marathi Show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. It is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is aired on Star Pravah.

