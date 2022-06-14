Rupali Ganguli Aka Anupamaa Is The Highest Paid Indian TV Actress: Report

Rupali Ganguli, who is known for her role in the serial Anupamaa, has become the highest-paid actress on Indian television, as per a report by Bollywood life. The report also reveals that Rupali started with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. The actress is now charging Rs 3 lakh per day. However, the fee details of the actress have not been confirmed yet by the production house.

Rupali is reportedly getting much more remuneration than top male stars from the telly world like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

Rupali Ganguli made her acting debut at the age of 7 and was seen in the film Saaheb in 1987, followed by her father’s venture, Balidan. She then stepped into the world of television with the show Sukanya in 2000 and has also appeared in shows like Sanjivani and Bhabhi. Later, she was seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai where she gained popularity as Monisha. Rupali has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. She also gave voice-over in the animation movie, Dashavatar back in 2008.

Rupali Ganguli is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa. Talking about her role, she told IANS, “The only quality of Anupamaa that I possess is the immense love for my family, my inner strength, my value system and for the fact that I can give up my life for my family. I am constantly doing emotional scenes but thank God for small mercy because I am little adapted to my craft."

