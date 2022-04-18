Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna Dance In a Jewellery Store, Fans Ask 'Shopping For Wedding?'

It may be Monday for you but for all Anupama and Anuj Kapadia fans, it’s MaAn day! Therefore, carrying forward the tradition, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna (who play the role of Anupama and Anuj respectively) took to their social media handles and dropped an adorable video.

In the video, Rupali and Gaurav can be seen dancing inside a jewellery store. The two can be seen grooving to the remix version of Aap Ke Aa Jane Se sung by Shreya Ghoshal. While Rupali wore a simple grey saree along with a green blouse, Gaurav looked absolutely charming in a black shirt paired with blue denim. The video speaks of the bond and chemistry the two share on-screen.

“When Maan gaye jewellery store mein… woh bhi on a Maan-Day!!!

Every woman loves jewellery, but they all love their Man more ❤️ What Say," Rupali wrote in the caption of the video.

Fans were quick to react to the video and shower love on their favourite television couple. “So cute #MaAn day, surely they are shopping for their wedding, lovely," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Ayeee loving you guys so much much much." The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw how Pakhi agreed to be a part of Anupama and Anuj Kapdia’s wedding celebrations. While her decision left Anupama teary-eyed, Samar also requested Toshu to be a part of his mother’s special day. As Anupama and Anuj prepare for their wedding, there seems to be no end to the tension between Vanraj and Kavya. The two were seen arguing in the recent episode with Kavya contemplating if she should divorce Vanraj.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

