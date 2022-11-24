Rupali Ganguly Answers If Anupamaa Makers Should Cut Short Her Long Monologues; Read On

Anupamaa’s long monologues are famous among all. Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen avatar never fails to give befitting replies via her long dialogues. However, in the recent past, several fans of the show have suggested the makers to cut short Anupamaa’s monologues. Asked about the same in a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly shared that the makers of Anupamaa know what they want to convey and added she has full faith in them.

“Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par. My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi’s) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities," Rupali told Pinkvilla.

The 45-year-old actress further explained that Anupamaa is Rajan Shahi’s story and therefore, it is his call to decide whether monologues need to be cut short or not. She also specifies that she will stand by whatever happens in the show and added that she ‘loves’ Anupamaa. “I have never questioned him ‘aisa kyun, vaisa kyun?’ If he believes in it, I believe in it. With due respect to everybody, Anupamaa is a story that Rajan wanted to tell and I am glad that people connected to his characters, and his story-telling. So whatever scenes he writes, whatever things he has decided for Anupamaa to do, it is totally his call. I am sure he does have a vision for anything that is happening in Anupamaa and I go completely with it. I will never question him and I do not have a take on any of my scenes. I love everything happening in Anupamaa and I will stand by it no matter what," Rupali added.

Besides Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Alpana Buch among others in key roles. The show enjoys a massive fan following and has been ruling the top spot of the TRP list for over two years now.

