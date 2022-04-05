Rupali Ganguly Calls Gaurav Khanna 'National Crush' As He Drops Love-Filled Pic To Send Her Birthday Wishes

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are widely loved as Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. Their on-screen chemistry, love, and bond are adored by all. It is no secret that the two are good friends even behind the cameras. They often drop adorable and love-filled pictures and videos on social media for their MaAn fans. As Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 45th birthday on Tuesday, how can Gaurav Khanna not send her wishes via social media!

Gaurav took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture for his ‘Rupali Ji’ from the sets of Anupamaa. The picture is from the episode when Anupama accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal and announced the same in front of all during a dance competition. Sharing the picture, Gaurav sent birthday love to Rupali and called her a ‘phenomenal co-star’.

“Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. One of the best humans I have worked with and a phenomenal co-actor..may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always..happy birthday Rupali ji," he wrote.

Rupali was quick to reply to the ‘national crush’ and thanked him for his kind words. “Thank u so much for the wishes and such kind words Mr National Crush I have found a wonderful co-actor who is also such a precious friend ❣️ Thank u once again Gaurav ji ," she commented. Rupali and Gaurav’s co-star Jaswir Kaur also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has also revealed her birthday plans. “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff)," she told Pinkvilla.

