Rupali Ganguly, Choreographer Vijay Ganguly Win Lions Gold Award For Popular Show

Popular television soap opera Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead actress has touched the hearts of numerous viewers. Anupamaa has made Ruplai a renowned celebrity on the small screen. Besides bagging the coveted - Most Promising Actress in Television Series, Rupali has also recently achieved the famous Lions Gold Award. Anupamaa’s choreographer and Rupali’s brother, Vijay Ganguly also brought home the same award along with his sister.

Sharing the happy occasion with social media users, Vijay posted a string of pictures on his Instagram handle and penned a long and emotional note. Taking a trip down memory lane, Vijay recalled the days when their father, Anil Ganguly, won the prestigious Lions Gold Award in 1996 for his film Tapasya. Now, after 46 years, the two siblings have made their father proud once again by winning the Lions Gold Award again.

“This one is special!!! My father got the Lions Gold Award in 1976 and 46 years later, we both get the same award!! Feels nice!! Thank you, thank you Aanand L Rai sir!! Yeah wale ke liye aur bhi thank you! Love you, sir!!" wrote Vijay, tagging his sister Rupali.

The picture revealed both Rupali and Vijay flashing their beaming smiles, holding the award in their hands. While Rupali was clad in a gorgeous greyish-silver embroidered saree, Vijay looked like a gentleman in a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

Vijay shared some glimpses of the award ceremony where the two siblings were captured in the same frame, embracing one another and receiving the award. Vijay also dropped the snaps of the trophies- one which was received by their father and the other, received by them. Anil received the Best Story of the Year award for the 1976 film Tapasya. On the other hand, the two talented siblings won the trophy for The Most Popular Show aka Anupamaa.

Lions Gold Awards are regarded as one of the most outstanding and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry for decades.

Meanwhile, talking about Rupali, the actress has become a household name in the entertainment field for her character Anupamaa which is also the name of the show. The serial also stars actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in prominent roles. Rupali and Gaurav’s on-screen chemistry is loved by many. Directed by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has been enjoying a successful TRP rate for over two years now.

