Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Ashwin Verma on Monday, February 6. On this special day, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video which also featured Ashwin. In the clip, Rupali was seen preparing for her wedding anniversary as her husband was busy on a laptop. She added the song ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ to the clip and also penned down a heartwarming note.

“Legally 10! THU THU THU Thank you for always being my guiding force. Thank you for giving me the wings to fly. Thank you for doing so so so much - no husband would do what you do. Thank you for coming into my life 22 years back. Thank you for being my husband… What would I have ever done without you? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @ashwinkverma ❤️❤️," Rupali wrote.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, Rupali’s fans and friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Her on-screen husband Gaurav Khanna also congratulated her and dropped a red heart emoji. Among others, Harsh Rajput, Delnaaz Irani and Kishwer Merchant also sent wishes to the couple.

Rupali Ganguly often talks about her husband and how he has been a constant support for her ever since she made her comeback with Anupamaa.

Advertisement

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rupali talked about balancing her personal and professional life with Anupamaa when she admitted that the credit goes to her husband. She revealed how her husband took early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away for a shoot.

“He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I as a mother probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one," Rupali told us.

Read all the Latest Movies News here