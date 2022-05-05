Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Are Twinning In Black In Super Gorgeous Pic, MaAn Fans Go 'Haye Rabba'

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are everyone’s favourite and there is no doubt about it. The two actors who play the role of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively, have become extremely popular and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. Rupali and Gaurav often drop their pictures on social media, leaving fans in complete awe.

On Thursday, Rupali took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture with Gaurav Khanna. In the click, the two can be seen standing on a poolside. They were seen twinning in black. While Rupali looked stunning in a black shimmer saree, Gaurav looked charming as always in his formal attire. Don’t forget to miss their million-dollar smile! The picture is from the recent episode of Anupamaa in which Anu and Anuj got intimate as they went on their first date together.

Advertisement

MaAn fans are completely impressed with the click. Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Rupali’s post with heart emojis. While some of the fans called them ‘cutest television couple’, others mentioned that their chemistry is unbeatable. “That’s really a beautiful good morning ❤️❤️….You both look amazing, stunning," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Getting bored at college but now feeling relaxed and good vibes."

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw how Anuj Kapadia took Anupama on a date for the first time. The duo also visited their college to cherish where Anuj’s love for Anupama actually began.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Aneri Vajani among others. It airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.