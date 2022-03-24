Rupali Ganguly Grooves on 'Ghagra' to Keep Herself Awake for Anupamaa Shoot at 3 AM; Fans Send Love

Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is everyone’s favourite. Her show and character enjoy a massive fan following and are widely loved by the audience. While the show is on the top of the TRP chart for over a year, it goes without saying that it is all because of the hard work and dedication that the entire Anupamaa team puts in.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and revealed how they also shoot at odd hours. The actress dropped a video in which she can be seen dancing on the song Ghagra from the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Dressed in a black lehenga with golden work on it, Rupali looks absolutely stunning.

However, what caught everyone’s attention were the details Rupali mentioned in the caption of her post. She revealed how it was 3 AM when she shot this video and how they have been shooting for over 18 hours at a stretch. “It’s 3am at night…shot change ho raha hai…subah 9 baje se shoot kar rahe hain … toh neend bhagaane ke liye kya kiya jaaye…? Choreographers ko bulaakar aur dance kiya jaaye !!! After all iss sundar ghagre mein ek reel toh banti hai ☺️ Our rockstar choreographer @himanshugadani and his assistant Sushant ❣️❣️ No choreography, no time, just timepass," she wrote.

Fans were quick to shower love on Rupali Ganguly and appreciate her hard work and dedication. “Omg such a hard work professionalism is this, hats off to you & the entire team," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Thank you, entire crew for fulfilling viewers’ wishes. Love you all and respect your efforts."

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode, we saw how Anupama announced in front of everyone that she will soon tie the knot with Anuj Kapadia. “Main Anupama Joshi, Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne jaa rahi hu (I, Anupama Joshi, is all set to marry Anuj Kapadia)," she said. Her decision comes despite Baa opposing it saying a soon-to-be grandmother cannot even think of marrying somebody.

For the unversed, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya among others.

