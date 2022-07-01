Rupali Ganguly Poses with Gaurav Khanna as Anupamaa Bags Awards, Calls Show ‘Journey To Self Love, Self Worth’

Rupali Ganguly has always been a bankable and popular name in the TV industry, but the love she has received after playing Anupamaa is unparalleled. She has become not just a household name, but a favourite for all. The show too has been entered the audience’s hearts and has been ruling TRP for months now. The show also bagged a popular award at an event held yesterday. And this prompted lead actress Rupali Ganguly to pen a heartfelt note.

Sharing a picture with co-star Gaurav Khanna and the team of the show, the actress wrote, “We are just the Team ….. But you are the soul of Anupamaa @rajan.shahi.543 ❤️ Thank you for giving us this wonderful platform, this opportunity, this beautiful responsibility🙏🏻 Anupamaa for me is an emotion… my journey to self love and self worth… thank u for giving me this path to walk on…."

Rupali Ganguly further added, “My life my everything @ashwinkverma - I love u ❤️for being my husband and for being the angel who has literally given me his wings to fly … I m nothing without you ❤️ My Rudransh baby thank u for being the most patient child and waiting up for me and putting me to bed everyday ❤️I love u mostest ❤️"

She concluded by thanking her co-stars, especially Gaurav Khanna, the team of Anupamaa and her team.

Congratulatory messages poured in from her friends in the industry and from fans. Many fans commented with a heart emoji, and many with clap emojis.

Some weeks back, reports had been doing the rounds that Rupali Ganguly has emerged as the highest paid TV actor, with her remuneration being higher than top male stars from the telly world like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy. Well, all we can say is that she does deserves the recognition, isn’t it?

