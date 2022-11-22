Rupali Ganguly Recalls Days of Struggle On Completing 22 Years In Industry, Posts Clip From First TV Show

Rupali Ganguly aka your favourite Anupamaa has completed 22 years in the television industry. To mark the milestone, Rupali Ganguly in a lengthy note shared her struggles before starring in the TV serial Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. It was only after 9 rejections that Rupali finally got the opportunity to work in the show. She even went on to thank director Rajan Shahi for introducing her as an actor and bringing her back after 20 years as Anupamaa.

“My journey in television began 22 years back. Dil hai ki Maanta Nahi aired on September 5th, 2000. Walked from Worli to Andheri for the audition which I goofed up after hearing the role, I then pleaded with this first-time director with a maha attitude Rajan Shahi to please give me a second chance…after much pleading he gave in…I doubt he had any hopes for me so after a disinterested look on his face for my first scene, to probably thought I could have potential and gave me another scene to variate and then another and another…auditioned for about 9 scenes till he was convinced to cast me," she penned.

The note further read, “He was an obsessed first-time director and I was a clueless brat who didn’t understand that acting is a serious business! For all the trouble I gave him, I was convinced he hated me till he invited me for his first bash as a producer…we lost touch and then my sabbatical happened and Rajanji kept going from strength to strength. Socha bhi nahi tha ki itni jaldi I will restart my tv ka safar…and that too with my first director!"

Thanking the director Rajan Shahi, Rupali hoped that their future journey together is as beautiful as it is now. “Anupamaa is a blessing that has reconnected us, may we continue to put in our best for her for years to come," she said.

On the occasion of World Television Day, she shared her greetings with her fans. “Happy World Television day to all of us. Hoping to keep entertaining you through my favorite medium, television…for many many many more years to come. Thank u for all the love you have given me for all my characters Anupamaa Monisha Simran Sukanya Anjali Priya Gayatri Roshni Sujata Pinky…sending love back to each and every one of you." In addition, she also thanked her Dil hai ki Maanta Nahi co-actor Vishal Singh for sharing the snippet from their show.

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Anupamaa which has become one of the most watched and gripping shows. It also features Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey.

