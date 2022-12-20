Rupali Ganguly Shares 'Taaza Taaza BTS' From Sets of Anupamaa and You Must Not Miss It

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues to rule TRP charts. All thanks to its evolving storyline, and the impeccable acting by the star cast. Whether it is the BTS moments or the Instagram trends, they never cease to disappoint us. And, today we have got our hands on a “taaza taaza BTS" coming straight from the sets of Rajan Shahi’s show. Courtesy: Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali shared a clip, which captured the star cast of the show prepping for their scenes. The video opens with Rupali Ganguly flaunting her pink saree and the camera then pans to give us a view of the surroundings. Hold up, the actress has a task for all of us. “Taaza Taaza BTS, Chalo guess karo what’s happening (Now, make a guess of what’s happening)," she wrote in the caption. The actress also added the song Yeh Ek Zindagi from the film Monica O My Darling in the background of the clip. Watch here:

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly’s co-stars were quick to react to the post. Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa’s husband in the show, wrote, “I know" with a laughing emoji. Actress Ashlesha said, “The lead actor Gabbar is such a good actor. What a performance." Ashlesha essays the role of Barkha Kapadia in Anupamaa.

A week ago, Rupali also penned a heartfelt note to extend birthday wishes to her “ajab but gajab, non-stop entertainment ka bundle" co-star Gaurav Khanna. Sharing a video, which was a compilation of numerous pictures of the on-screen couple, Rupali wrote, “Happy Birthday to this ajab but gajab, non-stop entertainment Ka bundle. What would Anupamaa do without this Anuj Kapadia and what would I do without your constant hyperactivity. Hope ur madness continues to drive everyone happily crazy !!! To loads of health, happiness and all that you have wished for and much more. Keep rocking and stay blessed."

Rupali Ganguly is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She is best known for her roles in TV shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here