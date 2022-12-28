Home » News » Movies » Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi and Others Take Part In Havan On Anupamaa Sets; Pics

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi and Others Take Part In Havan On Anupamaa Sets; Pics

Rajan Shahi conducted havan ceremony on the sets of his popular shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 18:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupamaa stars attended puja ceremony on the sets of their show.
Anupamaa stars attended puja ceremony on the sets of their show.

Rajan Shahi recently conducted havan and puja on the sets of his popular shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Woh Toh Hai Albela to thank the almighty. The havan was organised on behalf of Director’s Kut Productions, Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd and IShahi Productions. Several actors of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Adhik Mehta, Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah and Sagar Parekh among others attended the puja. In the pictures that surfaced online, Alpana Buch and Aashish Mehrotra, who play the role of Baa and Toshu respectively in the show were also spotted.

While the actors of Anupamaa attended the puja and havan with full enthusiasm, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast couldn’t be present due to their outdoor shooting schedule.

Advertisement

Talking about the event on the sets of his shows, Rajan Shahi said, “With 2022 about to end, we only have gratitude and for the blessings that we received this year. And we look forward to a blessed  2023 as well."

Rajan Shahi conducts havan on the sets of his popular shows.

RELATED NEWS

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly joins Rajan Shahi for havan on the sets of their superhit show.

Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey also take part in the havan ceremony.

Adhik Mehta, who recently joined Anupamaa was also seen attended the puja ceremony.

Sheheer Sheikh, who leads Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albela also takes part in havan.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Rajan Shahi explained how one always has to be on his toes in order to work for television and bring new or entertaining content to the audience. He talked about running shows for all 7-days of the week and shared that he considers it a challenge, rather than a burden. “So this is something, which is not new for us. I feel television is a medium that keeps you always on your toes. You always reinvent yourself to give new content to the audience. The idea is to give them good shows. I find it more challenging and interesting rather than taking it as a burden," he told us.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 18:45 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 18:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas