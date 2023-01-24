Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam is all set to hit the big screen on 17 February, this year worldwide. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film revolves around an epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Now, the makers of the film have announced the second single Rushivanamlona from the movie. The lyrical video of the song will be released on 25th January. Earlier, the makers shared the first single ‘Mallika Mallika’ from the epic mythology drama.

Check out the poster here

The caption of the post reads, “A melody you’d fall in love with #Rushivanamlona/#RushimooniyonKa/#Ruhivanadalondu/#RishivanamAagum/#Risivanthane from Jan 25th."

In the poster, Shakuntala and King Dushyant are seen posing together romantically with a picturesque forest backdrop. The song Mallika Mallika from the film garnered a positive response from the audience. Now, it will be exciting to see whether this song will amaze the audience or fail to impress them.

The upcoming film also stars actor Mohan Dev in the lead role. Other actors who have been roped in the film include Kabir Bedi, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Dr M Mohan Babu, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla.

Gunasekhar’s directorial film is bankrolled under his home banner ‘Guna Team Works’ in collaboration with Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshita Reddy’s Dil Raju Productions banner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Kushi, Citadel, Chennai Story, and Untitled Samantha films lined up. She was last seen in Yashoda. Some of her popular films include The Family Man, Kaththi, Eega, Ye Maaya Chesave, Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, and more.

On the other hand, Actor Dev Mohan is debuting in the Telugu film industry with ‘Shaakuntalam’. He has earlier created a stir in the Malayalam film industry with his powerful personality and acting prowess.

