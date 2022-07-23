Russo Brothers Say They 'Love' RRR, The Gray Man Directors Want To Work With SS Rajamouli

It seems that even the Russo Brothers were not spared from the RRR wave. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s blockbuster film RRR has been witnessing a growing fandom in the West. Several international filmmakers have publicly praised the SS Rajamouli film. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo also said that they enjoyed the film.

The directors, who are in India for the promotions of The Gray Man, opened up about RRR during a media interaction. The filmmakers were asked about which next Indian star they want to work with after Dhanush and the Russo Brothers named SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

“It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe Russo told PTI.

“I love RRR and I would love to produce a movie with SS Rajamouli," Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers said, as quoted by BollywoodLife. He added that they would be open to working with Dhanush again. “Being here in India has let us see first-hand how much entertainment is thriving here. We are extremely thrilled to have brought The Gray Man to life with Netflix and for people all over the world to enjoy the film and see Dhanush in action. He is a consummate professional we deeply admire and respect, and we truly hope for more opportunities to work together again," they said.

At a recent press conference, Dhanush also said that it would take just one phone call from the Russo Brothers for him to hop on a flight and land at their doorstep to work with them.

The Russo Brothers joined Dhanush at the Indian premiere of the film — where Dhanush sported a veshti — followed by a press conference and then they joined stars for a few dinners as well. On Wednesday, the Russos joined Aamir Khan for a dinner at his place and on Friday night, a welcomed party was hosted in their honour with several Bollywood stars attending it.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here