Rutuja Bagwe Gives Herself a Special Gift on Birthday

Rutuja Bagwe is a popular face in the Marathi entertainment industry. Over the years, she has won the hearts of millions with her acting prowess. Along with acting, Rutuja is also very active on social media and often interacts with her fans to stay connected with them.

On the occasion of her 34th birthday on September 9, Rutuja posted a string of photos on Instagram and shared an important life update with them. She announced that she gifted herself a new house on her special day. Rutuja penned a heartwarming note to thank her parents for being her strongest pillars of support.

The caption read: “My house! Happy birthday to me. While people told me that I am old enough to get married, my mother told me I can get married whenever I want to. She rather encouraged me to become independent first and buy my own house. Mother, thank you so much for showing me this dream. You are the strongest and wisest person I know."

She then added, “Dad, this would not have been possible without you. While mom showed me this dream, you supported me throughout this journey. I took the leap because I knew you had my back."

“I am not looking for success or satisfaction in materialistic things but I am so happy that I have fulfilled your dream, which I cannot express in words. The joy on your face and your eyes full of pride give me the strength and power to work hard. Lucky to have you as my parents.Thank you for being there from step 1. Thank you so much everyone for your warm wishes," concluded Rutuja.

Rutuja Bagwe made her acting debut on the small screen in the year 2008 with the television show Hya Gojirwanya Gharat. After that, she acted in various TV shows, which included Swamini, Mangalsutra, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, and Tu Majha Saangaati.

She rose to prominence after appearing in the popular daily soap Nanda Saukhya Bhare. She was also widely appreciated for her role in the soap opera Ananyaa. Lastly, Rutuja went on to become a household name after she starred opposite Subodh Bhave in Chandra Aahe Sakshi.

