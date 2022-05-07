Rutuja Bagwe Looks Like a Vision in Orange Co-ord Set

Rutuja Bagwe is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry. She was last seen in the popular Marathi serial Chandra Aahe Sakshila.

Rutuja’s stunning photos often set the Internet on fire. And, something similar happened recently, when she shared two pictures of herself on Instagram. Rutuja has left us gasping for air in an orange coloured lehenga set.

On the work front, Rutuja made her comeback with the TV serial, Chandra Aahe Sakshila. The serial also starred Subodh Bhave and Astad Kale. The show became a hit all thanks to the terrific chemistry between Rutuja and Subodh. The premise of the show revolved around the romantic relationship of its two protagonists. Chandra Aahe Sakshila enjoyed high TRPs as its storyline had compelling twists and turns.

It is worth mentioning that Rutuja Bagwe shot to fame with the show, Nanda Saukhya Bhare. In the serial, Rutuja played the role of Swanandi Deshpande with great sincerity and her fabulous acting was loved by the audience. Rutuja Bagwe has also featured in the popular play, Ananya.

Recently, Rutuja informed her fans about an accident due to which she managed to burn her neck and hands because of an accident. The actress also revealed that she has recovered now and her burn marks are also healing.

