RX 100 Fame Kartikeya Gummakonda Marries College Girlfriend; Wedding Pics Viral

The wedding pictures of Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda have been going viral on the Internet in the last few days. The actor has been in the headlines since he tied the wedding knot with his college sweetheart Lohitha Reddy on November 21. Kartikeya had proposed to Lohitha in a filmy way. At the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka, he went on one knee and proposed to Lohitha.

The two had gotten engaged in August this year. The two have been together since they were students in NIT Warangal. Lohitha and Kartikeya got married in Hyderabad. One of the highlights of the wedding was the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who blessed the couple and had a little conversation with them as well.

Besides Chiranjeevi, other well-known figures of the industry were also invited. Kartikeya had himself introduced his lady love to the world at a film event. The wedding ceremony took place in the morning, and the pictures came out only in the evening. While the groom wore a cream and gold outfit, the bride looked nothing less than a fairy in gold and pink silk saree paired with an embroidered blouse.

Kartikeya Gummakonda received special recognition for his work in the film RX 100. Following that, he got several opportunities to showcase his talent. The actor works in both Telugu and Tamil film industries and is receiving good offers.

Kartikeya, besides playing the lead in several films, has also tasted success in films where he featured as a villain.

