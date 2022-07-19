Ryan Gosling: Hope I Can Work With Dhanush Again In An Indian Film Where We're Not Killing Each Other

Ryan Gosling will soon be getting into action mode with Netflix’s The Gray Man, Directed by Marvel alums Joe and Anthony Russo (known as the Russo Brothers), the film is globe-trotting spy thriller with some incredible action sequences. The actor plays CIA operative Court Gentry alias Six, while the film also stars Dhanush as Avik San, a powerful assassin. A glimpse of an action sequence from the film featured the Indian actor giving a tough fight to Gosling and Ana De Armas at the same time.

Talking about working with the Indian star, the La La Land actor says that Dhanush left him impressed during the filming of the action thriller. “Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and is such an amazing actor. He is a lovely person to be around and he made it hard for me not to like him. He is really charming and I have so much respect for his work ethics. Every bit of the choreography was so like, precise and he never really made any mistake. I hope I can work with him again where we are not trying to kill each other (laughs) and hopefully in an Indian film," Gosling said during a roundtable interview.

Gosling says that he has been fascinated by Indian cinema and starring in an Indian film is on his to-do list, “India has such a rich film history and the Indian film industry is simply incredible. I’d love to experience it and be a part of it. I am not kidding but if there are any filmmakers who want to make a film with me, please reach out. Working in an Indian film is definitely on my bucket lise in my career and I hope I can make that happen. Maybe the Russo brothers can make a film in Indian with me and Dhanush (laughs)."

While an action film normally have four to five action pieces, The Gray Man has nine action sequences something that the actor felt was really daunting. “It gets tiring. The film was physically as well as mentally challenging and I didn’t know what I was getting into," he says adding, “There is a sequence in the movie where I get on top of a runaway train and as I am running, the train cars are following and I have to keep leaping off and that’s how the whole film felt like where I had to leap from one action sequence to another and I barely got out alive (laughs). But it was exciting to work on this film as these are the kind of films that I grew up watching and it was something that I always wanted to make."

