Ryan Reynolds or Bodyguard? Priyanka Chopra's Security Man Reminds Fans of Deadpool Actor; Watch

There is no doubt that Priyanka Chopra is a head turner but on Thursday, it is her international bodyguard that has the internet’s attention. Earlier in the day, Priyanka was seen making her way to a promotional event when the paparazzi spotted her with her team. While PeeCee looked like a bombshell, her bodyguard reminded people of Ryan Reynolds.

The personnel was seen protecting Priyanka from the sea of paparazzi present at the venue. Although a short glimpse, his bodyguard became the talk of the evening. Several social media users took to the comments section of a paparazzo post featuring the bodyguard and said that the bodyguard looked like the Deadpool actor.

“Bodyguard looks like Deadpool," a comment read. “Iska bodyguard Ryan Reynolds ki tarah dikh raha hai (Her bodyguard looks like Ryan Reynolds)," a second user said. “@vancityreynolds (Ryan Reynolds) was that you???" a third comment read.

Meanwhile, for the event, Priyanka wore a power suit. Priyanka was seen wearing an ash lilac blazer with a matching pair of pants. She opted to slip into a matching bralette as well. She completed her look with curly locks and a pair of white heels. PeeCee was seen posing for the cameras for a quick minute before making her way to the event.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport. She was greeted by a sea of paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Priyanka has come to India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She is making the most of her trip, enjoying Indian food and visiting Marine Drive in between her work schedule.

