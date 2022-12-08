Home » News » Movies » Ryan Reynolds Receives People's Choice Icon Award 2022; Gives Shout to Blake Lively and Daughters

Ryan Reynolds Receives People's Choice Icon Award 2022; Gives Shout to Blake Lively and Daughters

Ryan Reynolds took home the trophy for the People's Choice Icon 2022. The actor gave a shout-out to his wife Blake Lively and their 3 daughters.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 13:56 IST

US

Ryan Reynolds receives People's Choice Icon Award 2022.
Ryan Reynolds took home the Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, last night. The famed fan-voted awards show took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and honoured nominees from over 40 categories. Kenan Thompson who also served as host for 2021 PCAs and Emmys turned host this year.

In his acceptance speech, the Deadpool star gave a mention his wife, Blake Lively, their three daughters and their fourth child on the way. The Adam Project actor started off his speech in typical Reynolds fashion, with a joke.

“I feel like I’m at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for an icon. Been avoiding it for years, but here we are," Reynolds said.

After that, he thanked his work family at Maximum Effort and then thanked his daughters and his wife Blake.

“I gotta thank my family family — Blake and my three daughters. It’s gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here, I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while. … But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally … you’re my heart, you’re my hope, you’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve," Reynolds said at the end of his speech.

Ryan also posted a tweet with pics from the award ceremony. He wrote, “Thank you @peopleschoice for the 2022 Icon Award!

If you saw my speech, and want to work in the same business as me but didn’t think there was room for you at the table, check out our organizations, @groupeffort & @LadderOrg. These non-profits are awesome and here to help."

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in 2012. Since then, the couple has welcomed three daughters James, Inez, and Betty. In September, the Gossip Girl alum revealed she and The Adam Project star were expecting baby No. 4. A source spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the time about how the twosome were getting prepared ahead of welcoming their fourth child.

Among the big winners of the night which had already been announced included, Lizzo who was confirmed as the recipient of the People’s Champion Award. Also, Ryan Reynolds was given the Icon Award whereas Shania Twain was honoured with the Music Icon Award. Among other major categories, such as Best Movie of 2022, films such as Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick and more were competing. Also, shows such as House of the Dragon, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more were nominated.

first published: December 08, 2022, 13:55 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 13:56 IST
