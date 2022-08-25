Ryan Reynolds Wants to Slip into This Bollywood Star’s DM: ‘Pretty Sure Everyone In India Wants It Too!’

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is one of the most loved Hollywood celebs in Hollywood, all thanks to his inundated wit and humour. The Free Guy star who is an avid user of social media often keeps his fans engaged with him by sharing intriguing pictures and videos. Currently, the actor is making headlines for his collab with Rob McElhenney for Welcome to Wrexham, which is a docuseries based on the soccer team. Interestingly, both Ryan and Rob’s journey of being business partners started with a DM and their adventure is being captured on the Disney Plus Hotstar series. For the promotions of the series, Ryan and Rob revealed if they had to slip into the DMs of any Indian actor, who would that person be.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Rob said that his wife, Kaitlin Olson, would be watching the interviews, so definitely no one! However, Ryan said, “Ranveer Singh. Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too."

Advertisement

Well, this will make fans recall of the fun banter between Ryan and Ranveer Singh from 2018. At the time, Ranveer had lent his voice for the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MMfElB3vmgg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Ranveer Singh had noted on his social media handle, while also tagging Ryan Reynolds, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi."

To this, Ryan had wittily replied, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."

Meanwhile, talking about Welcome to Wrexham, the series is coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar in India and will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes. Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world.

Advertisement

The Red Notice actor was in the UK after having taken over the ownership of the National League football club Wrexham AFC. As per a report by UK Mirror, Ryan and Rob are currently in the UK ahead of the launch of their Welcome to Wrexham documentary next week.

For those unaware, Ryan has made several trips to the UK since taking over Wrexham nearly two years ago, but the Deadpool 2 star recently revealed his wife, Blake Lively, wasn’t too impressed when she first heard about Ryan’s business venture.

Advertisement

He revealed the same during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ryan said: “I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again.’

“The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here