S Thaman Finishes Composition For Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Music director S Thaman, on Friday, updated his fans that he has completed the composition of tracks for upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu is playing the lead in this action comedy film. Thaman shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie with Mahesh Babu and other crew members.

“Here we complete the compositions of our very own superstar’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Here is our superstar shining," the musician tweeted while sharing a picture with Mahesh Babu.

The 37-year-old musician also posted a picture with director Parasuram and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The makers are currently filming in Spain and Thaman paid a visit to the sets. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead and is expected to release early next year. The action comedy is a joint production between Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s teaser was launched on August 9 this year as a special gift to fans on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Going by the teaser, the film looks like a complete action comedy. The teaser has garnered nearly 4 crore views since its release.

Besides Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu also has an untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The film will feature Pooja Hegde in the female lead and mark her reunion with Mahesh Babu after Maharishi.

Mahesh Babu is also producing the biographical action film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Major is based on 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film was expected to release this year but got delayed due to the uncertainty over reopening of theaters.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in 2020 action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru. A pre-pandemic release, the film was a massive hit at the box office and grossed Rs 260 crore against a budget of Rs 75 crore.

