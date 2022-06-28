S Thaman Posts Pic With Lyricist Vijay, Director Vamshi Paidipally As They Work on Varisu

The shooting and other activities related to Thalapthy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu are moving at a brisk pace. Music director S Thaman is providing music and background score for the flick. S Thaman, who is also an avid social media user, recently shared a photo on his Instagram story with lyricist Vijay and director Vamshi Paidipally.

In the photo, the trio can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. S. Thaman shared the photo along with 2 hashtags — #T66 compositions and #Varisu

With production in full swing, the film is expected to hit screens during Pongal 2023. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial features Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, and Samyuktha. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Vijay will mark his debut in Telugu with the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Sarath Kumar is expected to play a pivotal character in the movie. The film, bankrolled by Dil Raju, has music by S. Thaman. The film went on floors after a puja ceremony on April 6 and the second schedule is currently underway in Chennai.

Touted to be a family drama, the Vijay-starrer is a bilingual film. The actor was last seen in Beast. On the work front, he has a couple of projects — one with director Atlee and another with Lokesh Kanagaraj — in the pipeline.

The actor is expected to begin the shoot of Lokesh Kangaraj’s directorial soon after wrapping Varisu.

A few days ago, it was reported that the project might be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Vikram and Kaithi or a stand-alone project.

