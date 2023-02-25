Renowned music composer S. Thaman is a passionate cricketer and there have been times when he flew down to Hyderabad from Chennai only to play cricket with his friends. Now, S. Thaman has shared a picture with Chris Gayle, who is known for his big-hitting prowess.

In the picture, S. Thaman can be seen posing with Chris Gayle. Their picture is now making a huge buzz on the internet. S. Thaman is often seen on cricket grounds. The viral picture seems to be from the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup series.

Check out the video here

Advertisement

So far, the picture has amassed over 368.7K Views. Several social media users have commented on the viral post. One user wrote, “My favorite cricketer. One man army". Another user commented, “Have a wonderful time sir, and great picture". One user also wrote, “King of music meets the King of cricket… What a deadly combination".

The caption of the post reads, “With Chris Gayle for #KCC. Playing for Shiva Rajkumar for our dearest PuneethRajkumar ANNA".

Music composer S. Thaman is the grandson of veteran director and producer Kandasala Balaramaiah. He is best known for composing music for the films such as Business Man, Dookudu, Race Gurram, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. S. Thaman made his debut with the Telugu film Kick and went on to work in several Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films.

He has also composed music for films such as Veera Simha Reddy, Godfather, Thank You, Ghani, Bheemla Nayak, Enemy, Varisu, and Vakeel Saab to name a few.

Advertisement

On the work front, he will be composing music for upcoming films including SSMB 28, Vaa Deal, St. Mark’s Road, Ram Charan 15, Icon, Adhigaaram, NBK 108, Sabdham, 1818

Chris Gayle, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best ODI cricketers of all time. He is the only West Indian cricketer to have scored a hundred in a T20I, a double hundred in an ODI, and a triple hundred in Test cricket. Chris Gayle was also a key member of the West Indies teams that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004, the ICC World Twenty20 in 2012, and the ICC World Twenty20 in 2016.

Read all the Latest Movies News here