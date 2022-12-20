Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs' Diya Hegde Impresses Rakshitha Prem With Her Voice

Last week saw a special union episode of Zee Kannada’s two most popular reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Comedy Khiladigalu. The young contestants of the singing contest sang in front of the judges of Comedy Khiladigalu. One of the fans’ favourites of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs is Dia Hegde. Dia has enthralled audiences with her melodious voice and she won over Comedy Khiladigalu judge Rakshitha Prem with her singing skills.

Rakshitha said that Dia had sung beautifully and called her extremely adorable. She also said that seeing Dia, she was reminded of the time when she was expecting a child and desperately wanted a girl child. She said she had prayed to god for a daughter. Although she was ultimately blessed with a baby boy, Rakshitha said she still longs for a girl child when she goes shopping and sees items and clothing for little girls.

This is not the first time Dia Hegde has won over a celebrity judge with her singing. Earlier, Kannada movie star Shiva Rajkumar had also been left bowled with her exceptional singing talent. The actor stated, “I would be really glad if such a young and great artist composed a song about us," as he praised the singer. She can create and make headlines with her beautiful voice, which is fantastic. Shiva Rajkumar continued by telling Diya, “If you keep working hard, you can one day become like Hamsalekha."

