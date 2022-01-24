Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Fame Rohit Raut Ties Knot With Juilee Joglekar

Marathi singer Rohit Raut recently tied the wedding knot with Juilee Joglekar at Pune’s famous Dhepe Wada. On January 23, the couple married in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. Rohit and Juilee were married following Maharashtrian custom, and their lovely wedding images have gone viral on social media.

In the photos, Rohit and Juilee look stunning in traditional Maharashtrian wedding dresses. At the wedding, Juilee donned a dark purple kashta saree with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. Rohit Shyam Raut, on the other hand, wore a beige kurta and a dark purple dhoti. The duo can be seen smiling together, and their fans have been enamoured with their charming chemistry.

After several years of courtship, Rohit and Juilee finally exchanged vows. This cute Marathi couple is always sharing images on social media to keep their followers up to date.

Rohit and Juilee had met on the stage of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs for the first time. Rohit is now a well-known Marathi playback singer. Juilee is also a singing star. She also has a lot of followers on social media and runs a YouTube channel as well.

Rohit and Juilee made their relationship public a few years ago. They both like to surprise their fans by posting mushy photographs on social media. They’ve been delighting their fans with romantic videos and reels since they confirmed their love.

The wedding celebrations for Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar began two days before the ceremony. At the wedding venue, the couple held haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies. The couple’s close friends and family members spent a wonderful time with them. A few days before the wedding, Rohit and Juilee got engaged.

