Saani Kaayidham Actor Selvaraghavan: 'Don’t Think Good Content Has Language Barriers' | Exclusive

One of the most discussed topics in Indian cinema right now is whether South films are toppling Bollywood. In 2022, films from the southern part of the country have taken over Hindi films at the box office. The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 managed to collect Rs 400 crores, while films like RRR and Pushpa have also appealed to the masses. However, director-actor Selvaraghavan feels that it’s about time people see every film as an Indian film without any demarcation of South, Hindi, or regional cinema.

“I think now every time a good film comes in, it gets appreciated like The Kashmir Files or Gangubai (Kathiawadi) or RRR. I think good content has no language barriers because how long are you going to remember you’re watching a Telugu or Tamil film? I think it’s all about movie-watching experience rather than differentiating them into South or (Bollywood)," the actor said.

Amidst all this, an exchange on Twitter between Bollywood actor-director Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep over the status of Hindi as the “national language" has taken the internet by storm. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Bajpayee, Ram Gopal Varma, and Hansal Mehta have weighed in on the debate. Now, Selvaraghavan is the latest film industry personality to give his two cents on the issue.

“Every director’s or every technician’s dream, when we all started and now that we are doing it (is) how we are representing Indian cinema in the world. It should be in one voice rather than seeing like this section or that section. Because we differentiate it here, people start saying, ‘it’s a Tamil film or it is a Telugu film or it is from the north’. I think the time has come for us (that) we all stand together. That’s how I see it. We are all Indians and everybody’s language is special," he said.

Selvaraghavan was last seen in Saani Kaayidham, which has released on Amazon Prime and has received rave reviews from audiences. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead, and they play killers with their own sense of justice. He was also seen in Vijay starrer Beast.

