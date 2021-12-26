'Saas' Smriti Irani Welcomes Step-Daughter's Fiance Arjun Bhalla to 'Madcap' Family: You Have Been Warned

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had become a household name after her hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will officially turn into a ‘saas’ (mother-in-law) as her step-daughter Shanelle is set to marry her fiance Arjun Bhalla. Welcoming her son-in-law, the former actress and minister penned a note on Instagram warning him before he becomes a part of their ‘madcap’ family. She shared a photo of Arjun proposing to Shanelle and a selfie of them on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. ❤️ bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani ❤️#newbeginnings 💌"

Shanelle is Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

The yesteryear hit Star Plus’ TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 21 years this July. She took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of the show. Captioning the post, she had written, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep…21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!"

The hit TV show starred Smriti Irani in the lead role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay, Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy played the role of Mihir Virani. The show was produced by Balaji Telefilms, headed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The show also starred Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta, Akashdeep Saigal and Amit Tandon, among others.

