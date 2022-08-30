Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Fame Akanksha Juneja Escapes Death By Just An Inch; Here’s What Happened

There are lot many incidents reported in the industry when actors suffer major accidents or injuries during shoots. At times they even have a close escape. A similar incident occurred with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame actress Akanksha Juneja when she escaped death by just a moment, however, her house help got severely injured.

Revealing the incident, Akanksha says, “It was really a horrific incident which took place when I was preparing my lunch before going to shoot. By god’s blessings, I just got saved by an inch because the whole ceiling collapsed as I stepped out of the kitchen. I got saved but my house help who was inside the kitchen during that time, got severely injured."

She further adds, “When the officials arrived they examined and revealed that, due to dampness in the flat, upside my apartment and they didn’t take care of the same which resulted in the collapse of my ceiling and injured my house help. I was really scared of what happened, I escaped death by just a moment and cannot imagine what would have happened if I had been there. I feel bad for my house help who got injured."

Lastly, appealing to everyone to take care of their home, the actress says, “I want to appeal to everyone to kindly keep their house repair in check in order to avoid any mishappening. Carelessness can cost one’s life, so I would request everyone to take care of their home, not only externally but also internally."

She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the collapsed wall.

Aksanksha has been a part of TV shows like Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava and Bade Ache Lagte Hain among others.

