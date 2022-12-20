Saathiya Clocks 20 Years: Vivek Oberoi Calls Rani Mukerji Co-starrer A 'Piece Of My Heart'; Watch Video

Vivek Oberoi’s 2002 film Saathiya has completed 20 years of its release. The film hit the theatres on December 20, 2002. Saathiya featured Vivek opposite Rani Mukerji. To celebrate the milestone, Vivek posted a throwback video accompanied by a heartfelt note narrating his journey through the film.

The video gives a glimpse of the scene from the film his character Aditya expresses his love to Suhani (Rani Mukerji) on the train. He is seen telling her about much he loves her but Suhani looks confused. Apart from this scene, the video also gives glimpses of several other scenes where he asks her to smile for him, the one where Aditya takes Suhani’s coffee and much more. The actor also added the title track, Saathiya, to the video.

“Two decades to this beautiful piece of my heart… Saathiya. An eternal love story dedicated to all those romantic hearts! Thank you, Shaad Ali and Mani Ratnam sir, for thinking of me as Adi… forever grateful!” wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

A look at the post below:

The video has amassed over 92 thousand views as of now. Social media users couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their views on the film. One of the users wrote, “Remembering I was in school & had a massive crush on you after watching Saathiya”. Another user added, “Absolutely yes!!! One of the best ever”. A third user added, “…and with this piece of your heart ..you gave us one of the best memories of our life!”

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the plot revolves around a couple who elopes to get married and start a family, hoping that love will be enough - but that is only the beginning of their story. The film garnered much praise and appreciation for its storyline and acting skills from fans and critics. The film also features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here