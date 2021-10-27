Saba Ali Khan Asks Fans to Caption Cute Picture With Baby Jehangir Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan’s Instagram timeline is a trip down memory lane of the Pataudi clan. In addition to numerous nostalgic moments, we also catch glimpses of fresh memories of the family. It's no secret that Saba is fond of her nephews and nieces.

And, like usual, Saba has blessed our feeds with immense cuteness. On Wednesday, she posted an adorable picture with Jeh Ali Khan. Jeh is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son. “Miss my Jeh Jaanu,” she captioned the snap on her Instagram profile.

Just a few days ago, Saba posted another moment with Jeh. She is dressed in a purple dress while posing with the little munchkin on Soha’s terrace. Saba informed that the picture was taken on Inaaya’s 4th birthday. Inaaya is the daughter of Soha and Kunal Kemmu. In the caption of the post, Saba wrote, “Love you my dumpling. Protect you always. Though I guess he loves the earring, he's aiming to pull out. Watch the little naughty fist.”

She had also posted one with the birthday girl, who looked pretty in a pink dress.

Saba is equally fond of Jeh’s elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Alongside a photo with Taimur, she wrote, “Puppet shows are more exciting and popcorn. Poses can wait. Love this munchkin who's growing up too fast.”

Saba is the daughter of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children - Taimur and are on a vacation.

