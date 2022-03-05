Saba Ali Khan Gives Hilarious Reaction to Paparazzi Overhearing Kareena Kapoor, Kajol’s Chat

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol recently had a surprise reunion outside Mehboob studio in Mumbai. The duo has always been great friends and worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and We Are Family. During their recent meet, they had a brief conversation, and to everyone's surprise, the paparazzi overheard it word to word. They talked about Kareena's baby, Covid, their health, and more. The video is out on social media, and the paparazzi got the whole conversation recorded.

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan noted the fact that how paps overheard the conversation so clearly and gave a hilarious twist to the incident. During her conversation with Kajol, Kareena also informed her that her sister Karisma Kapoor is suffering from Covid-19.

Saba confirmed the same on her Instagram Stories and wished Karisma a speedy recovery. Saba shared a photo collage featuring herself and Karishma. The text on the picture read, “Get well soon Karisma Kapoor. Had no idea media could hear a conversation so clearly.”

Now for the fun part, Saba further wrote, “Next time, I plan to kidnap Jeh Jaan, I better not voice my thoughts aloud." Jeh is the second son of Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the viral video featuring Kareena Kapoor and Kajol shows the duo coincidently twinning in black trousers and a white top. The conversation starts as Bebo asks Kajol “What’s happening!” to which she replies “How’s your new baby?”. Kareena exclaimed that time flies as it’s already been a year since the birth of Jeh. After this Kareena asks Kajol about her health and her Covid recovery to which Kajol replies “I’m Covid returned”. Kareena also asks about Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn who has dodged the virus. Kajol chuckles and responds with “because he’s a smoker.” On the discussion over Covid, Kareena reveals that her sister is also suffering from the virus. She says, “Lolo (Karisma) just turned positive yesterday.”

Kareena Kapoor also recovered from Covid a while ago, and many of her close friends had also contracted the virus.

