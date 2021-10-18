Saba Ali Khan Hits Back at Troll Who Urged Her to ‘Live for Yourself’: It Works for Me, You Do What Works for You

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan often treats her fans and followers to unseen throwback pictures of the Pataudi family. Her Instagram timeline is flooded with clicks featuring her parents, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and siblings, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan. We also get glimpses of Saba’s nephews and nieces - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Inaaya , Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehagir Ali Khan. Recently, Saba dropped a priceless frame from her parents’ engagement ceremony. Posting the photo, in the caption, she wrote, “The Royal wedding, parents getting engaged to be married, wish I was there… Masha Allah." The never-seen-before snap made its way to the headlines. Netizens adored the priceless picture as they dropped heart emoticons. People referred to Sharmila and Mansoor as “one of the iconic couples of all time." But the post also received a couple of harsh comments.

One of the users wrote that Saba lives in her parent’s past and her siblings’ present. “Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you," the comment read.

Saba is not among those who choose to stay mum, instead, she is seen hitting back at trolls. Once again, to the nasty comment, Saba replied that she loves her parents and siblings a little too much. She wrote, “There is always a choice, I love my parents, my siblings, and a bit of me also. A little bit of everything is what works for me. You do what works for you. Have a great weekend. Stay safe," she wrote.

A couple of days back, the jewellery designer wished Kareena and Saif on their wedding anniversary. Along with a cute video featuring the two, Saba penned a short note on their special occasion. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary. To Bhai and Bhabs. May this be as special as you both are and have many more beautiful memories to share."

