Saba Ali Khan Shares Adorable Photo Of Taimur And Jeh, Fans Say ‘Copy Of Parents’

Saif Ali Khan’s younger sister Saba often posts adorable photos of her nieces and nephews Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the family’s youngest member, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh). Because of their cuteness, Taimur and Jeh always catch the attention of their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saba has again shared an adorable photo of Taimur and Jeh in which Taimur is seen playing the protective elder brother. In the photo Taimur cuddles Jeh as both of them are sitting on a couch and the younger one tries to crawl. Taimur is wearing white and yellow kurta-pyjama, whereas Jeh could be seen in a blue T-shirt.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Munchkins, I got you little brother…..#timtim to #jehjaan. Fact. Brothers."

Fans couldn’t help but make comparisons between Jeh and Taimur and their parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Many users on social media pointed out that Jehangir looks a lot like his mother, whereas Taimur looks exactly like Saif Ali Khan. “Taimur is Saif’s copy and Jeh is Kareena’s copy," wrote a user.

A user commented, “Very lovely" while another user commented, “Tim and Jeh are my favourites."

“How harmless they give the impression of being… Taimur care jeh," wrote a user.

One user compared Taimur to his elder brother Ibrahim by saying, “Tim appears precisely like Ibrahim."

Apart from this the fans are calling the adorable brothers as Mini Saifina.

