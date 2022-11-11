Saba Azad Pens Beautiful Birthday Wish for Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina, Calls Her 'Real Gem'

Saba Azad recently showered tremendous love on boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan on the special occasion of her birthday. The actress and singer, who has been dating Hrithik Roshan, often makes headlines for attending close-knit celebrations of the elite Roshan family. Now, it appears that Saba Azad has developed a special bond with Pashmina Roshan, who is the daughter of Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan and the niece of the prominent filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

To mark Pashmina’s birthday, Saba took to her Instagram stories and posted stunning solo pictures of Pashmina and heaped praise on her. In the heartfelt note, Saba called Pashmina a “real gem." She articulated, “Happy birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart – in a world full of phonies, you are a real gem my Pash (Pashmina)! Keep being you! It’s the best." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

In a subsequent story, Saba Azad wrote, “Uff such a beauty. Happy, happy birthday my cute Pashmina Roshan."

Advertisement

In addition to this, Saba Azad also attended the birthday celebration of Pashmina alongside beau Hrithik Roshan. Photos and videos from the birthday bash that are doing the rounds on social media feature Azad standing alongside the Krrish actor as they sing the birthday song for the youngster. Catch a glimpse of it here:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/gurfatehpirzada/2968604634031875459/?hl=en

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad kept their romantic life private for months to keep it away from the limelight. However, their frequent media appearances and mushy social media banter hinted that things have become serious between the couple. It wasn’t until Saba Azad’s birthday this year, that Hrithik professed his love for the former. “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you, and oh that insanely amazing mind of you, melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday,” wrote Roshan while paying a special tribute to her lady love.

Previously, Azad has attended multiple family occasions with Hrithik Roshan, be it birthday parties or close-knit familial brunch. In terms of work, Hrithik will next star alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Meanwhile, Azad will reprise her role in the second season of Rocket Boys.

Read all the Latest Movies News here