Saba Azad Plays Director for Hrithik Roshan's Raksha Bandhan Photos with Sister and Cousins

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He certainly knows how to surprise his fans. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Hrithik Roshan awestruck his fans with an adorable gem.

The actor dropped a thread of pictures on his Instagram space and left fans in complete awe. The picture featured his cousins Rashika and Eshaan Roshan along with his sister Sunaina Roshan. One thing that grabbed our eyeballs was that he recreated one of the photos from the year 1996. And guess what? It was his girlfriend Saba Azad who directed the shot.

The opening slide of his post featured a throwback picture. Followed by the recreated shot in which all of them can be seen seated in the same arrangement. And in the rest of the pictures, they can be seen tying Rakhis to one another. Hrithik shared the post with a caption that read, “Sisters and brothers tied Rakhi to each other this year. The Raksha goes both ways. Happy Rakhi everyone! That moment in 1996 (red heart emoji) We still look the same (laughing emoji).”

The clan has indeed aged like fine wine. Don’t believe us? Rohit Saraf’s comment says it all, “25 years. How do you still look the same?!” he wrote. Netizens were quick in showering the comment section with love. One fan commented, “I love you so much Hrithik bhai,” while another penned, “I love you so much my awesome real superhero Hrithik Roshan sir.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Siddharth Anand’s directorial war. Get ready to see more of him as he is gearing up to appear in a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha with the same title. Other than that, he will also be in Fighter with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

