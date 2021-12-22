Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar Share Loving Notes, Throwback Pics on 36th Wedding Anniversary

To cherish their 36 years of togetherness, Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar went on dinner, and skipping the mushy posts, they wrote crisp messages for each other.

The veteran couple Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on December 21. To cherish their years of togetherness, the couple went on dinner, and skipping the mushy posts, they wrote crisp messages for each other. The actors had shared adorable black and white throwback pictures. Sharing a couple of unseen pictures of the two and one with their daughter, Supriya informed her fans that she had just dinner with Sachin. Mentioning that she is not penning down a mushy post, Supriya thanked her husband for “fantastic 36”. The post gathered a bunch of reactions from their fans and closed ones. People congratulated the couple for surviving together for so long, in a world where marriages break like biscuits. Supriya and Sachin’s daughter, Shriya, who is also pursuing acting as a career, referred to her mom as “gangster.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sachin too shared a post wherein the two are holding hands and sharing a laugh. The veteran actor wrote that in these 36 years of togetherness, god has been kind on them. “Thank you for your blessings,” he concluded the note. Addressing them as their favourite couple, fans congratulated the duo in the comment section of Sachin’s post.

Shriya also dropped an adorable post to wish her parents on their special day. Wishing wedding anniversary to her crazy soulmates, Shriya said that the duo has been companions and collaborators for 3 years in both reel and real life. “To be born to you is the biggest blessing,” she added.

Advertisement

In case you don’t know, Supriya’s first acting project was the film Navri Mile Navryala, which was directed by Sachin. On December 21, 1985, the couple exchanged wedding vows. Together, the couple has worked in a number of films, like Mazha Pati Karodpati (1988), Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988), Aaytya Gharat Gharoba (1991), Navra Mazha Navsacha (2004), and Amhi Satpute (2008). Their chemistry is superb, and it was proven in the first season of the dance reality show, Supriya and Sachin had emerged as winners of the first season.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.