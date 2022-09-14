Sachin Shroff’s Entry In TMKOC Disappoints All; Gigi Hadid Sparks Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio

Months after Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sachin Shroff has now been finally introduced as the new ‘Mehta Sahab’ in the show. However, looks like his entry into the popular sitcom has only left fans disappointed. Soon after the episode was aired, netizens took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction and disappointment with the new Taarak Mehta. Some of the fans claimed that the makers are only ‘ruining’ the iconic show and asked them ‘not to drag it anymore’.

One of the biggest surprises of Brahmastra was undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. The actor played the role of a scientist by the name of Mohan Bhargav — a sweet nod to his name from the film Swades — Shah Rukh left the audience cheering in theatres. While Shah Rukh is yet to publicly react to videos of audiences from the theatres going viral, a new report claims that the superstar is nothing but happy with the reactions.

On Wednesday, self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and clarified some rumours related to his arrest. KRK wrote on his Twitter handle, “Many people are saying that @karanjohar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. #Karan #SRK #Aamir #Ajay #Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest." Apparently, several followers and ardent fans of the critic alleged that Karan Johar and some prominent faces of Bollywood had conspired against KRK by initiating his arrest.

On Wednesday evening, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji reunited at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ office. The trio came together outside the office to pose for the cameras. While Alia was seen wearing an oversized yellow shirt with a pair of comfy jeans, Ranbir kept it casual with a white tee and denim. The couple, who is expecting their first child, flashed their big smiles. In the video, Alia was seen Ranbir’s look, which made netizens fall in love with the couple even more.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have set tongues wagging after a report of them “getting to know" each other surfaced online on Tuesday. Twitter has lost its calm, with netizens wondering if Gigi and Leonardo are dating already. The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the American supermodel, 27, have been spending time in New York City, sources told PEOPLE. “They are getting to know each other," a source said, adding that the duo isn’t “dating" just yet.

