Sachit Patil to Put on Police Uniform As He Returns to Small Screen With ‘Aboli’

Numerous Marathi actors, in recent times, have made their way back to the small screen. Famous actors such as Prarthana Behere, Shreyash Talpade, Mukta Barve, Umesh Kamat etc. have returned to the small screen. And now, Sachit Patil, too, has followed suit and returned with a new show “Aboli".

The new series ‘Aboli’ starts airing on Star Pravah on November 23. In this series, actor Sachit Patil will play the role of Inspector Ankush. This is a completely different avatar from all the roles he has done so far in his career. Commenting on the role, Sachit said, “I am very excited. I enjoy working with channels like Star Pravah. This is my first time working with Star Stream."

Furthermore, the actor said that he watches all the shows on the channel and loves everything on it — from the writing to the acting and direction. “I wanted to be part of this family for a long time. In this show, I will play the role of Inspector Ankush," he said, adding he had played the role of a police inspector in the first movie of his career. “Aboli is the first show where I will don the khaki again after the movie."

Speaking about the story of the show, Patil said, “The theme of the series is also very nice. It details the struggles of a small girl named Aboli. I cannot say anything else for now, but the show will meet the viewers’ expectations."

Actor Sachit Patil made his Hindi film debut in 2003 with the suspense thriller ‘Kyon’. Since then, he has acted in movies such as ‘Sab Kuch Hai, Kuch Bhi Nahi’ and ‘Rasta Roko’. In 2007, he turned director for the film ‘Sade Made Teen’. Sachit Patil was much loved by the audience in the multi-starrer film ‘Kshanabhar Vishranti’. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the policeman avatar.

