Sacred Games Actor Jatin Sarna Confesses He Rejected Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

After his stellar acting in Scared Games, and his recent outing at the box office with Ranveer Singh-starrer '83, Jatin Sarna is finding a firm foot for himself in the industry. Jatin has also worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya, and his performance in Meeruthiya Gangsters, Saat Uchakkey, and Darbar left the audience impressed. However, do you know Jatin was dropped out from Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift and wasn’t even informed about it? But life came a full circle for Jatin, as in a recent interview he revealed that not only he has rejected an upcoming film of Akshay but also turned down roughly 12 film offers.

Jatin told Hindustan Times that he was heartbroken when he lost Airlift. Calling himself a big fan of Akshay, Jatin shared that when he was cast for the role, which later on was essayed by Purab Kohli, he was very excited to work in the film. But one day, he kept calling the makers but there was no response, and when he went to meet director Raja Menon, he got to know that the shooting has already begun. “They dropped me and went with a known face,” he retorted.

However, after watching the movie, Jatin was relieved as according to him, it was not an exciting role. Now, years later, Jatin was once again offered a role in Akshay’s upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey, but this time the actor turned down the offer. Jatin claims that he didn’t like the character as it didn’t excite him.

But Bachchan Pandey is not the only film he has rejected, Jatin admitted that he has refused to work in close to 12 movies, which also included Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He confessed that roles like dost, chacha, bhateja (friend, uncle, nephew) don’t interest him anymore. “Now just sharing screen space with big actors is not important for me. I want to work with all the stars, but it has to be something substantial,” he concluded.

