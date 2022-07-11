Sacred Games Fame Neha Shitole Shares Beautiful Portrait of Herself Gifted By Fan

Neha Shitole is one of the most beloved actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actress has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Neha has a penchant to do out-of-the-box roles and has featured mainly in Marathi films. Neha also has an impressive presence on social media and regularly posts engrossing content on Instagram.

Recently, one of Neha’s die-hard fans painted a beautiful portrait of the actress. Neha shared a short video on Instagram in which she can be seen interacting with her fan and also receiving the painting. Neha has also penned a touching note on Instagram to express gratitude to her fans. The actress captioned her Instagram post, “She finally met me." Going by Neha’s post, the actress met her loyal fan on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Neha’s post has been flooded with comments by her fans. Many fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have professed their admiration for the elegant actress.

One fan appreciated the regal portrait of Neha and wrote, “Such a wonderful painting". Neha is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Earlier this year, Neha shared a stunning picture of herself in a saree. The actress captioned her post, “Smile and make the world a better place to exist."

Neha gained widespread popularity after she featured in the hit Netflix series, Sacred Games. The actress also participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Neha became a household name after she emerged as the first runner-up on the show. The audience liked the way Neha conducted herself on the show and gave her tremendous support. Last year, Neha made an appearance as a guest on the third season of the popular reality show.

