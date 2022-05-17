Sacred Games Star Amruta Subhash Pens Thank You Note For Fans

Amruta Subhash, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor, has a lot of feathers on her cap. From Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy to Nandita Das’s Firaq, there are many such unforgettable characters played by Amruta on the big screen. Amruta has come a long way from regional cinema, television shows, and Bollywood movies to OTT outings. The actor recently celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 13. Fans showered Amruta with birthday wishes and tons of love.

This year, the actor celebrated her special day with her husband Sandesh Kulkarni, and friends in the company of nature. Sharing some pictures, which were taken by her husband, Amruta penned a heartfelt note to thank her fans for all the good wishes.

Advertisement

“I want to thank you all for all your birthday wishes. I am touched. These pictures are taken by my husband on my birthday. I was with some of my wonderful friends and surrounded by beautiful trees, mountains, and nature," she wrote in the tweet, which was accompanied by two gorgeous snaps of the actor.

The actor wore an A-line kurta dress, and wore a bold royal blue eye liner. Amruta also shared the same snaps on her Instagram.

Amruta has shared that it was one of the best birthdays she has ever had. “I am grateful to all my friends who were there for me, all those who were virtual with me, and all of you who were wishing the best for me," Amruta added.

Advertisement

The actor also shared some clips from the expedite out in nature. Have a look:

Advertisement

Talking about Amruta’s work, she has acted in Marathi films including Shwas, Saavi, Valu, Tya Ratri Paus Hota, Gandh, Masala, Chintamani, Razakar, Killa, and Ziparya.

In Bollywood, Amruta played the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in the film ‘Gully Boy.’ She worked in Anurag Kashyap’s Chokkad, along with the second season of Netflix’s web series, Sacred Games.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.