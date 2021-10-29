Sacred Games Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui Confirms Not Doing OTT Shows Anymore, Here's Why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had his breakout debut on OTT with Netflix series Sacred Games, which released in 2018 followed by a season 2 in 2020. After this, Nawazuddin starred in several well received movies that released on the digital medium directly, namely Raat Akeli Hai, Ghoomketu and Serious Men.

Over some time, Nawazuddin has been openly expressing his displeasure over how series after series, the content on OTT is getting diluted. Now, in a big revelation, the actor has claimed that he will not be doing anymore series for the web.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone. It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality."

He confirmed that he will not be signing up anymore OTT shows and added, “When I can’t bear to watch them how can I bear to be in them?"

Meanwhile, among several other projects, Nawaz is set to star in Tiku and Sheru which is backed by Kanagana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films and will release on digital directly. It is is being touted as a dark comedy.

